Building Excellence: Southlake’s Deputy Building Official Charlie Wright Earns Top Industry Certification

Every safe, well-built space in Southlake is the result of a dedicated team working behind the scenes to meet the highest standards. One standout member of that team is Deputy Building Official Charlie Wright, who recently earned the most advanced credential in the building code profession — the Master Code Professional (MCP) certification from the International Code Council (ICC).

Earning this certification took countless hours of study and drew on Charlie’s 21 years of hands-on experience. It’s not just a personal milestone — it’s a win for the entire Southlake community. MCP-certified professionals bring unmatched technical expertise and a deep understanding of complex building codes, helping the City deliver an even higher level of service and safety.

“Our residents can feel confident that their residential and commercial projects have been inspected by true professionals who have the highest level of training and know the very latest codes and construction practices,” Charlie said. “Ensuring the safe, long-term integrity of structures is always my goal.”

That peace of mind comes from more than just credentials — it’s the result of consistent, careful work. Each week, Charlie and his team dedicate hours to reviewing projects and collaborating on inspections, ensuring every detail is thoughtfully considered. Their precision goes beyond protecting buildings — it’s about safeguarding the people inside them.

Although Charlie has earned the highest certification in his career, he has no intention of stopping there. With the knowledge gained from his new accreditation, and with the support of the entire Building Inspections team, Charlie is committed to continue making Southlake safer and stronger for everyone who calls it home.

Want to learn more about how Charlie and his team keeps Southlake safe? Visit the City of Southlake’s Building Inspections webpage.