Built4It Brings Pro-Level Training to Southlake

For many athletes, success is measured in moments — a faster sprint, a stronger lift, a game-changing play. But at Built4It, the focus is on what happens between those moments: the training, recovery, and habits that support long-term performance.

Founded by former NFL player Kavon Frazier, Built4It brings a professional-level training experience to Southlake, combining performance training, recovery, and holistic athlete development under one roof. Located just off Highway 114, the facility serves a wide range of clients – from youth athletes and high school competitors to adults and elite professionals.

Frazier’s path to founding Built4It began long before Southlake. Raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he earned a football scholarship to Central Michigan before being drafted to the Dallas Cowboys, where he subsequently played six seasons in the NFL. But it was during his career — and the challenges that came with it — that the vision for Built4It took shape.

“I battled multiple injuries throughout my career,” Frazier says. “I had five surgeries in my first five years playing. At that point, I realized I needed a place where I could not only train, but truly take care of my body.”

But it wasn’t just his own well-being that became the foundation for Built4It. For the all amenities and resources we may think a top-class organization like the Dallas Cowboys may have, they still can’t find enough time or trainers for such a large roster. Some players fall through the cracks, and their journey to a healthier career is much harder. And that’s what led to Built4It, a place where anybody could find the attention to create the best versions of themselves.

From physical therapy and chiropractic care to sports massage and recovery services, the goal is to provide anyone with the same level of care and support typically reserved for professionals.

But what sets Built4It apart is its accessibility. While the facility trains high-level athletes (including those preparing for the NFL Combine) it also opens that same level of expertise to the broader community.

“We don’t just train elite athletes,” Frazier explains. “We have youth athletes, adult fitness clients – people at every level. The same trainers working with professionals are working with our younger athletes too.”

That approach creates a unique environment where middle school and high school athletes can experience professional-level training early in their development – building strength, speed, and confidence while learning how to care for their bodies long-term.

For Frazier, bringing that vision to Southlake was intentional.

After moving to the Dallas area, he became familiar with Southlake after joining a local wine-lovers group, and quickly recognized the strength of its community. “The more you pour into Southlake, the more it pours back into you,” he says. “People here care about the community. They want businesses that are invested and involved.”

That alignment made Southlake the right place to expand Built4It from its original Prosper location. For Frazier, he’s not just a business partner, he’s also a community partner.

Today, the facility hosts local events, partners with organizations like Kids Matter, and brings residents together through fitness-focused gatherings and seasonal celebrations. From youth programs to community events, the goal remains the same: to create a space where people can grow, connect, and push themselves to be better.

Whether training for a college scholarship, staying active, or simply looking to improve overall fitness, Built4It offers a place where effort meets opportunity – and where athletes at every level are positioned for success. To learn more about Built4It, visit built4it.com or follow them on social media at @built4itofficial.