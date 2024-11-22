Byron Nelson Deceleration Lane Update

We understand the delays on the Byron Nelson Deceleration Lane project have been frustrating, and we sincerely appreciate your patience. To move this project forward, contractors will work on the electrical infrastructure near the intersection of F.M. 1709 and Byron Nelson on Tuesday, November 26, for approximately six hours beginning at 9 a.m. During this time, access to both Byron Nelson Pkwy. and Diamond Blvd. at F.M. 1709 will be closed. F.M. 1709 will remain open in both directions. Signs will be in place to guide drivers through the detours. Please see the detour map below. We encourage drivers to use caution when driving in this area as our workers are present. This latest step in the project is scheduled during Thanksgiving break to reduce impact. We expect this project to be completed by the end of the year. Thank you for your continued understanding.