A smiling man in sunglasses and light clothing stands in front of a silver SUV, holding a sign that says "CALL A RIDE SOUTHLAKE" in a parking lot with trees and a building in the background.
City
|
Aug 4, 2025

Call A Ride of Southlake Celebrates 25 Years 

Recognizing volunteer-powered transportation and community connection.

For two and a half decades, Call A Ride of Southlake (CARS) has helped keep residents connected through free, volunteer-driven transportation.

In the latest episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill sits down with CARS Executive Director Erik Phelps to reflect on the program’s enduring impact and its role in supporting community independence.

The conversation highlights the dedication of volunteers who give their time to make these rides possible and the impact they have made in the community. One of those volunteers, longtime Southlake resident Al Lobo, shares his personal journey from receiving help to offering it. His story exemplifies the spirit of service that defines CARS. As the program celebrates this major milestone, it continues to drive meaningful connections across Southlake. For more information or to learn how to volunteer in the CARS program, visit www.callaridesouthlake.org.

To see the full episode, please visit:

