Call for Upcoming Boards and Commission Appointments – October

Do you want to be part of the City of Southlake’s team? The City Council is seeking residents who want to be engaged in their community and help support the City Council in their mission.

On October 1, 2024, the Mayor and City Council will make appointments to the Alliance for Community Engagement, Library Board, Metroport Teen Court, Parks Board, Senior Advisory Commission, and the Southlake Arts Council.

Citizens interested in helping their local government in the areas of community engagement and outreach, community enhancement and development, crime control and prevention, library planning and programming, advancing the Teen Court Program, issues and programs for Southlake’s senior citizen population, and those interested in all matters related to public art are encouraged to complete an application for a board or commission.

Each appointment is for a one-year or two-year term, unless appointed to fulfill an existing vacancy for an unexpired term. It takes a team to run a City, and City Council wants you to be a part of their team. If you have the desire and the commitment to devote to our community, please complete an application online by Friday, September 6, 2024.

If you have questions about serving on a board or commission, or the appointment process, please visit our boards and commissions webpage or call the City Secretary’s Office at 817-748-8183.