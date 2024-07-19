Call for Upcoming Boards and Commission Appointments – September

Our boards and commissions help us impact Southlake in a positive way and enrich our community.

The Mayor and City Council will be making appointments to the Community Enhancement Development Corporation and the Crime Control Prevention District on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

If you’re interested in helping the City of Southlake, complete an application online. Applications must be received by Friday, August 9, 2024.

Board and commission appointments are for two years unless you are appointed to fulfill a vacancy for an unexpired term.

If you currently serve on a board or commission, you will need to reapply for your position, if your term is ending and you desire to continue to serve.

If you have questions about serving on a board or commission or the appointment process, visit our boards and commissions webpage or call the City Secretary’s Office at 817-748-8183.