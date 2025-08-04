A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A brick bridge with three arches spans a calm pond, with a water fountain on the right. Trees and light poles line the background, under a clear sky at sunset.
City
|
Aug 4, 2025

Call for Upcoming October Boards and Commissions Appointments

Apply for one of Southlake’s Boards and Commissions.

Want to play a key role in shaping Southlake’s future? The City Council is seeking residents who want to be engaged in their community and help support the City Council in its mission.

On October 21, 2025, the Mayor and City Council will appoint members to the Library Board, Metroport Teen Court, Parks and Recreation Board, Senior Advisory Commission, and the Southlake Arts Council.

These boards and commissions focus on everything from library programming and youth leadership opportunities to senior services and public art. If you’re passionate about any of these areas, this is your chance to contribute in a meaningful way.

Each appointment is for a one- or two-year term, unless filling an unexpired vacancy.

If you’re interested in serving our community, please complete the online application by Friday, September 5, 2025.

If you have questions about serving on a board or commission, or the appointment process, please visit our boards and commissions webpage or call the City Secretary’s Office at 817-748-8183.

Share

Banner for "Celebrate Southlake" featuring two women in cowboy hats dancing, with event details: "Southlake’s Birthday Bash! September 6 • 2–7PM, Southlake Town Square," on a green background.