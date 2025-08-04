Call for Upcoming October Boards and Commissions Appointments

Want to play a key role in shaping Southlake’s future? The City Council is seeking residents who want to be engaged in their community and help support the City Council in its mission.

On October 21, 2025, the Mayor and City Council will appoint members to the Library Board, Metroport Teen Court, Parks and Recreation Board, Senior Advisory Commission, and the Southlake Arts Council.

These boards and commissions focus on everything from library programming and youth leadership opportunities to senior services and public art. If you’re passionate about any of these areas, this is your chance to contribute in a meaningful way.

Each appointment is for a one- or two-year term, unless filling an unexpired vacancy.

If you’re interested in serving our community, please complete the online application by Friday, September 5, 2025.

If you have questions about serving on a board or commission, or the appointment process, please visit our boards and commissions webpage or call the City Secretary’s Office at 817-748-8183.