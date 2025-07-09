Call for Volunteers

Do you want to be part of the City of Southlake team? The City Council is seeking residents who want to be engaged in their community and help support the City Council in its mission.

On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, the Mayor and City Council will make appointments to the Community Enhancement Development Corporation and the Crime Control and Prevention District.

Citizens interested in helping their local government in these areas are encouraged to complete an application online.

Each appointment is for a two-year term, unless appointed to fulfill an existing vacancy for an unexpired term. The City Council is looking for strong members to help them shape Southlake’s future.

If you have questions about serving on a board or commission or the appointment process, visit our boards and commission webpage or call the City Secretary’s Office at 817-748-8183.