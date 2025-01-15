January 15, 2025

Captivate your children with animated stories on BookFlix

BookFlix pairs classic video storybooks with related fiction and nonfiction eBooks, creating an engaging and educational experience for kids.

The Southlake Public Library offers BookFlix, a fantastic online literacy tool designed to foster a love of reading and learning in children from pre-K through 3rd grade.  

With BookFlix, children can enjoy animated stories and interactive games that help develop early literacy skills. The program covers a wide range of topics, from animals and nature to people and places, making it a versatile resource for both entertainment and education.  

Parents can easily navigate to find content that suits their children's interests and reading levels. To start exploring BookFlix, visit the KIDS section on the Southlake Public Library website or stop by the library for more information. Our friendly staff is always here to help you make the most of our digital offerings. 

Begin a fun reading journey with BookFlix and watch your child's love for books grow! 

Check out the magic of reading with BookFlix in the KIDS section of the Southlake Library website!

