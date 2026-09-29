Celebrate 25 Years of Bavarian Fun with Oktoberfest Southlake!

Get ready to celebrate 25 years of Oktoberfest Southlake! This year’s celebration will return to Southlake Town Square on Oct. 16-18, bringing a weekend full of Bavarian food and drinks, live music, family-friendly activities, and Oktoberfest traditions to the Southlake community.

Presented by the Southlake Chamber of Commerce, Oktoberfest Southlake has something for everyone to enjoy, whether you visit each year or this is your first time attending. Admission and parking are both free, making this an easy and affordable gathering for the whole family.



The celebration will kick off on Friday, Oct. 16, from 4-11 p.m., followed by a full day of activities on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. The festival will close out on Sunday, Oct. 18, from noon until 7 p.m.



Oktoberfest will feature a variety of Bavarian-inspired food and drinks. Visitors can enjoy bratwurst, pretzels, and schnitzel, along with a large selection of refreshing beverages, while watching live entertainment throughout the festival.



Music performances will take place on three stages during the event, showcasing live bands and dance performances. From traditional German-inspired entertainment to popular tribute acts, there will be plenty to enjoy throughout the entire festival. Adults and children alike can experience a fun day at the festival, with a children’s area featuring games, face painting, and other family-friendly activities.



Along with the food, music, and activities, some of Oktoberfest Southlake’s favorite traditions will return for this year’s 25th anniversary celebration, including the annual Wiener Dog Race and Stein Hoisting Contest.



The Wiener Dog Race will kick off Saturday at 10 a.m., giving dachshund owners a chance to show off their furry friends and see who will be crowned the fastest wiener dog in Southlake. Visitors can also test their strength and endurance during the Stein Hoisting Contest, a friendly Oktoberfest competition taking place Friday and Saturday evenings.



We hope you and your family can join us at Southlake Town Square, Oct.16 -18, to celebrate 25 years of Oktoberfest Southlake and enjoy a weekend filled with food, music, and Oktoberfest traditions!



For more information and to see the full entertainment schedule, visit the Oktoberfest Southlake webpage.



