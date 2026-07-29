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Events
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Jul 29, 2026

Celebrate 70 Years of Community at This Year’s Celebrate Southlake!

Mark this historic milestone with an evening full of entertainment, connection and community spirit as Southlake celebrates seven decades of the people and places that make it special.

Southlake’s 70th anniversary is a milestone worth celebrating! Join us at this year’s Celebrate Southlake event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, in Southlake Town Square for an evening filled with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and community spirit.

This year’s event will bring a fun block party atmosphere to Southlake Town Square, with residents, friends and neighbors coming together to enjoy live performances, local food, free activities, and opportunities to connect with the people and organizations that help make Southlake a great place to call home.

Throughout the celebration, guests can enjoy live performances from Southlake bands, grab a snack from local food trucks, explore free activities hosted by local businesses and organizations, and discover the many groups that contribute to Southlake’s vibrant community. The evening will wrap up with an exciting light show projected onto the Southlake Town Hall building in honor of the City’s 70th anniversary.

A special addition to this year’s event will highlight the City’s commitment to a greener Southlake through the 2,026 Trees in 2026 initiative. This community-wide effort encourages residents to plant trees across Southlake that future generations can enjoy, and free tree saplings will be available while supplies last during Celebrate Southlake. Residents can take home a sapling to plant at home, creating a lasting impact and a special way to remember this exciting milestone year.

Celebrate Southlake is more than just a celebration of the City’s history — it’s an opportunity to recognize and show appreciation for the residents, businesses, places, and moments that have shaped Southlake over the past seven decades, while looking ahead to the future of our community.

Bring your family, invite your neighbors, and join us on Sept. 12 for an evening filled with entertainment, culture and community. We can’t wait to celebrate Southlake with you!

For more details visit the Celebrate Southlake webpage.

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Banner for Celebrate Southlake's 70th anniversary (2026), with children near a yellow balloon sculpture, and people holding a sign that says “I planted for Southlake.” Event info: Sep 12, 4-9PM, Southlake Town Square.