Celebrate German Heritage & Oktoberfest in Southlake! 

In honor of German American Heritage Month, stop by to see a life-size nutcracker, authentic Bavarian steins, and a charming cuckoo clock, a delightful glimpse into German culture and craftsmanship.

Note: The library will be closed October 17 & 18 for Oktoberfest.

Visit before October 24 to catch the display!

Southlake Oktoberfest returns to Southlake Town Square for a weekend full of fun, food, and festivities. Hosted by the City of Southlake and the Southlake Chamber of Commerce, this beloved tradition features live music, local vendors, family activities, and the always-popular wiener dog races.

Event Details:

Location: Southlake Town Square

Dates: Friday, October 17 – Sunday, October 19