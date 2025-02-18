Celebrate in Style with Champions Club Party Packages

Looking for the perfect spot to host a fun, memorable event? Whether it's a birthday, graduation, or end-of-season celebration, Champions Club has a variety of party packages designed to fit every budget and style. From poolside fun to sports activities, our world-class party professionals will help you plan the perfect event, tailored to your needs. Choose Your Party Style All of our party packages offer two-hour private room access and a fun, engaging activity for one hour. Our spacious party rooms can accommodate up to 40 guests, including both kids and adults. And, with multiple party styles to choose from, there’s something for everyone! Indoor Playground Party: Perfect for younger children, this package includes a shared hour in our Indoor Playground, along with food, cupcakes, and goodie bags.

Perfect for younger children, this package includes a shared hour in our Indoor Playground, along with food, cupcakes, and goodie bags. Pool Party: Make a splash with a fun-filled pool party, featuring access to our Indoor Pool and all the classic party perks like pizza, cupcakes, and themed decorations.

Make a splash with a fun-filled pool party, featuring access to our Indoor Pool and all the classic party perks like pizza, cupcakes, and themed decorations. Sports Party: Choose from flag football, soccer, dodgeball, or even Nerf Wars! Enjoy an hour of action-packed games in our Indoor Fieldhouse, followed by a celebration with food, cupcakes, and goodie bags.

Choose from flag football, soccer, dodgeball, or even Nerf Wars! Enjoy an hour of action-packed games in our Indoor Fieldhouse, followed by a celebration with food, cupcakes, and goodie bags. Activity Party: For a truly special experience, opt for a deluxe activity like a magic show, Snapology, or a Creature Teacher presentation. Your guests will enjoy a one-hour activity, plus all the fun party essentials! Deluxe Packages & Add-Ons For those looking to make their party extra special, our deluxe packages include even more treats and surprises. Enjoy extra goodies like pizza, juice boxes, cupcakes, and ice cream cups, plus customizable e-vites, themed decorations, and a gift for the guest of honor. You can even add a balloon artist to bring an extra touch of fun to the celebration! Popular Themes Our themed party decorations make it easy to create a celebration everyone will love! Choose from themes like Sports, TikTok, Gaming, Super Mario Bros., Space, or solid colors. We also offer a Happy Birthday theme for a classic party look. How to Book Your Party Booking your Champions Club party is simple! You can reserve your event in person or online. Be sure to book at least 14 days in advance to secure your desired date and time. For more information or to schedule your party, contact us at 817-748-8953 or email parties@cityofsouthlake.com. Get ready to make lasting memories with Champions Club—your ultimate party destination! Book Your Party