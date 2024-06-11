Celebrate Independence Day at Southlake's 25th Annual Stars and Stripes event!

This year's Stars and Stripes event will be the most exciting yet as we are set to celebrate 25 years of fun! This patriotic celebration will take place on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024 with a series of festivities to enjoy with friends and family. The event is from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with the grand finale fireworks show set to light up the night starting at 9:30 p.m. Be sure to come hungry, as there will be various food options for purchase such as Texas BBQ, corndogs, pizza, delicious funnel cake, and many other frozen desserts and treats to help you and your family or friends beat the Texas heat. There will be a variety of entertainment and activities, such as a donut-eating competition provided by Donut Snob, Stilt walkers, a chalk artist, and live music with various musicians and talents. Something new this year that we are excited to announce is that there will be a giveaway including incredible prizes that will be announced the day of Stars and Stripes. For extra fun, parents can bring their little ones to Kids Corner, the spot for all your child’s favorite activities. Outdoor games, a miniature carnival, and painting activities will all be held in this area. Kids’ Corner is the perfect place to keep the little ones occupied before the start of the fireworks show. There will be a beer and wine tent available for adults. You must be at least 21 years old to purchase alcohol, and valid identification will be requested. No outside alcohol will be permitted. Restrooms will be available in various locations and will be marked on the event map posted around Town Square. Event parking is free, and the city will offer free roundtrip shuttle services to and from the event. Pick-up and drop-off locations include Gateway Church and White's Chapel Methodist Church. If you wish to arrange your seating area early, this will be allowed at 7:00 p.m. on July 2. Please remember that the City of Southlake is not responsible for stolen, unattended, or lost items. We are so excited for the 25th Annual Stars and Stripes and we hope to see you all there! To learn more about this event, visit the official Stars and Stripes webpage.