Two hands with painted nails hold several colorful illustrated cards featuring buildings, birthday themes, hands, and cartoon green dragons, with a blurred indoor background.
Library
|
Sep 24, 2025

Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month at Southlake Public Library 

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month! 

The is the perfect time to get a library card and enjoy everything the Southlake Public Library has to offer. A library card gives you access to books, digital resources, and programs for the whole family. 

With a library card, you can enjoy: 

Books for all ages — from new releases to classics, we are here to help you find your next book. Want suggestions? Ask our friendly library staff.  

Digital collections on Libby and cloudLibrary, research resources like EBSCO packed with reliable information and perfect for kids and students for school projects. 

Programs and activities — including art classes, book clubs, cultural experiences, and hands-on workshops for both kids and adults. 

Library card details: 

Free for Southlake residents 

$40 per year for non-residents 

Stop by, sign up for a card, and check out all the books, activities, and resources waiting for you! 

Learn more here: Library Card | Southlake, TX – Official Website 

