Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month at Southlake Public Library 

This nationwide event highlights the incredible resources and programs libraries offer to their communities, and Southlake is no exception. At the Southlake Public Library, explore an extensive collection of books for all ages. Whether you’re looking for the latest bestsellers or timeless classics, the Southlake Library has you covered. Plus, the digital library, featuring Libby and cloudLibrary, offers eBooks, audiobooks, and magazines ensuring you have access to a world of content right at your fingertips. The library isn’t just about books; it’s a hub of activity for the entire family. For the little ones, the library offers engaging programs like Garbage Truck Story Time, where kids can get up close with a real garbage truck, and KizArt, where they can create their own masterpieces to take home. Adults can also join in the fun with a diverse range of classes, from cooking sessions to art workshops & more. You don’t need a library card to participate in our programs. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun! Past favorites include the mooncake cultural experience, candle making, and painting tote bags. These programs are designed to inspire creativity and provide a fun, educational experience for all participants. Join the Celebration Don’t miss out on the excitement this September. Visit the Southlake Public Library, sign up for a library card, and explore all the amazing resources and programs the library has to offer. Whether you’re a book lover, a digital media enthusiast, or someone looking for a fun activity, the Southlake Public Library is the place to be. If you are interested in getting started, you can find more information at the website: Library Card | Southlake, TX - Official Website (cityofsouthlake.com)