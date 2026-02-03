Celebrate Local Creativity: APEX Arts League Brings Music & Art to Southlake This February

February is shaping up to be a vibrant month for the arts in Southlake, and APEX Arts League is inviting the community to experience two special events that showcase creativity, talent, and the joy of artistic expression.

Strokes of Art Reception

February 15 | Southlake Town Hall | 4:00 p.m.

The month kicks off with the annual Strokes of Art Reception, a celebration of local visual artists whose works bring color, curiosity, and character to our community spaces. Guests can meet the artists, explore a new collection of artworks displayed inside Town Hall, and enjoy an afternoon surrounded by creativity. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or simply love discovering new perspectives, this reception offers a welcoming space to connect with the arts close to home.

Jazz Fest

February 28 | Carroll Senior High School | 4:00 p.m.

Close out the month with a showcase of musical talent at Jazz Fest, featuring performances that highlight the artistry of jazz. Hosted at Carroll Senior High School, this event brings together student musicians and local talent for an evening of rhythm and style. It’s a great opportunity to support young performers and enjoy the timeless spirit of jazz.

Mark Your Calendar & Join In

Both events are open to the community and offer an accessible way to experience the arts right here in Southlake. Whether you’re appreciating artwork or settling in for a night of music, APEX Arts League invites you to share in the creativity of the season. Find more information on the APEX Arts League website.

Location Addresses:

Southlake Town Hall: 1400 Main Street, Southlake, TX 76092

Carroll Senior High School: 1501 W Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092