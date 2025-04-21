Celebrate Local Talent at the Southlake Presents Public Art Reception

The Southlake Arts Council invites you to an inspiring afternoon celebrating local creativity at the Southlake Presents Public Art Reception, which will take place on Sunday, May 4, from 4:00 to 5:30 PM in the Southlake Town Hall Lobby.

Hosted by the Southlake Arts Council and the APEX Arts League, this special reception honors the 10 local artists selected to showcase their work in this year’s Southlake Presents Art Show & Competition. All featured artists are Southlake residents, and their work represents a variety of styles and mediums, including painting, photography, and mixed media.

The Southlake Presents Art Show is an annual initiative designed to highlight and celebrate the creative talents within our community. Now in its fourth year, the program continues to grow in participation and prestige, offering a platform for resident artists to share their passion with the public.

During the reception, attendees will have the opportunity to view the artwork, meet the artists, and enjoy light refreshments in the beautiful Town Hall Lobby. This free event is open to all members of the community and provides a wonderful opportunity to engage with the arts in a meaningful and accessible way.

Don’t miss this chance to support local artists and be inspired by the vibrant creativity that thrives in Southlake.

To learn more about the Southlake Public Arts Program, visit our website www.southlakepublicart.com



