Celebrate National Pickleball Month at the Southlake Pickleball Complex Member Appreciation Celebration!

The Community Services Pickleball Division is excited to host a free Member Appreciation Celebration on Friday, April 18, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Southlake Pickleball Complex. This family-friendly event is open to members and their guests of all ages and skill levels.

Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the sport, there’s something for everyone!

Guests will enjoy:

Open play for players of all skill levels

A junior clinic for young athletes

Introductory sessions for beginners

Demo paddle play

A Challenge Court on the Championship Court

Yard games, food trucks, music, and more

There will also be opportunities to win fun prizes throughout the evening!

While registration is not required, it is encouraged to help with event planning. Don’t miss this chance to connect with fellow players, enjoy some friendly competition, and celebrate the fastest-growing sport in the country!

Let’s rally together for a night of fitness, fun, and community spirit! Learn more and register on the Court Reserve App!