A stylized emblem featuring a gold shield outline with a dark blue, intertwined S and abstract dragon or eagle motifs inside. The design is symmetrical and conveys themes of elegance and power.
My Southlake News

April 15, 2025

Celebrate National Pickleball Month at the Southlake Pickleball Complex Member Appreciation Celebration!

April is National Pickleball Month, and Southlake is serving up something special!

The Community Services Pickleball Division is excited to host a free Member Appreciation Celebration on Friday, April 18, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Southlake Pickleball Complex. This family-friendly event is open to members and their guests of all ages and skill levels.

Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the sport, there’s something for everyone!

Guests will enjoy:

  • Open play for players of all skill levels
  • A junior clinic for young athletes
  • Introductory sessions for beginners
  • Demo paddle play
  • A Challenge Court on the Championship Court
  • Yard games, food trucks, music, and more

There will also be opportunities to win fun prizes throughout the evening!

While registration is not required, it is encouraged to help with event planning. Don’t miss this chance to connect with fellow players, enjoy some friendly competition, and celebrate the fastest-growing sport in the country!

Let’s rally together for a night of fitness, fun, and community spirit! Learn more and register on the Court Reserve App!

Image shows a picture of a dessert and a shopping bag with the words Southlake Open Rewards
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram