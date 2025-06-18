Celebrate Smart: Heat Safety Tips for a Star-Spangled Night

Southlake’s Stars and Stripes celebration is almost here — happening July 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in Town Square — and we can’t wait to enjoy an evening full of music, food, fireworks, and fun! As we prepare to gather outdoors to celebrate Independence Day, we also want to remind you to take a few simple precautions to stay safe and comfortable in the summer heat.

Stay Hydrated

July in Texas brings warm weather and lots of sunshine! Be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the event, especially if you’re spending time in the sun or walking around Town Square.

Dress Cool and Wear Sunscreen

Light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat can go a long way in keeping you cool. Don’t forget your sunscreen! Apply it before you arrive and reapply throughout the evening to protect your skin.

Leave Pets at Home

As much as we love our furry friends, this event is not pet-friendly. Hot pavement, large crowds, and fireworks can be stressful and even dangerous for pets. The best way to keep them safe and comfortable is by leaving them at home in a cool, quiet place.

Take Breaks in the Shade

Beat the heat by stepping into shaded areas or designated cooling zones to rest and recharge.

Know the Signs of Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms like excessive sweating, weakness, confusion, and nausea are all signs that your body needs a break. Find a shaded area, sip water slowly, and seek assistance from event staff if needed. Safety personnel will be on-site in our Medic Tents and ready to help.

Stars and Stripes is one of Southlake’s most anticipated events of the year, and we’re thrilled to celebrate with our community. By keeping heat safety in mind, we can all enjoy a fun, festive, and safe Independence Day. Let’s make this a night to remember for all the right reasons!