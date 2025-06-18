A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A young girl with colorful face paint eats an orange ice pop at an outdoor event. She wears red glasses and a blue dress. The words "Stars & Stripes" appear in front of her. Foldable chairs are in the background.
Events
|
Jun 18, 2025

Celebrate Smart: Heat Safety Tips for a Star-Spangled Night

Stay cool and safe while you celebrate! Here’s what to know before heading to Stars and Stripes.

Southlake’s Stars and Stripes celebration is almost here — happening July 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in Town Square — and we can’t wait to enjoy an evening full of music, food, fireworks, and fun! As we prepare to gather outdoors to celebrate Independence Day, we also want to remind you to take a few simple precautions to stay safe and comfortable in the summer heat.

Stay Hydrated

July in Texas brings warm weather and lots of sunshine! Be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the event, especially if you’re spending time in the sun or walking around Town Square.

Dress Cool and Wear Sunscreen

Light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat can go a long way in keeping you cool. Don’t forget your sunscreen! Apply it before you arrive and reapply throughout the evening to protect your skin.

Leave Pets at Home

As much as we love our furry friends, this event is not pet-friendly. Hot pavement, large crowds, and fireworks can be stressful and even dangerous for pets. The best way to keep them safe and comfortable is by leaving them at home in a cool, quiet place.

Take Breaks in the Shade

Beat the heat by stepping into shaded areas or designated cooling zones to rest and recharge.

Know the Signs of Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms like excessive sweating, weakness, confusion, and nausea are all signs that your body needs a break. Find a shaded area, sip water slowly, and seek assistance from event staff if needed. Safety personnel will be on-site in our Medic Tents and ready to help.

Stars and Stripes is one of Southlake’s most anticipated events of the year, and we’re thrilled to celebrate with our community. By keeping heat safety in mind, we can all enjoy a fun, festive, and safe Independence Day. Let’s make this a night to remember for all the right reasons!

Share