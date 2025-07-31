Celebrate Southlake: A Community Birthday Bash You Won’t Want to Miss!

Celebrate Southlake returns to Southlake Town Square on September 6, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and this year’s celebration promises to be bigger, brighter, and more fun than ever. Join us as we honor the City’s history, vibrant community, and everything that makes Southlake a great place to live, work, and play.

What to Expect

Celebrate Southlake is all about community spirit. The event features an exciting lineup of live performances, interactive games, family-friendly activities, and delicious food vendors — all wrapped up in a festive atmosphere to mark Southlake’s official birthday.

Whether you’re coming to enjoy the music, grab a bite from a food truck, or spend quality time with neighbors, this event is designed for everyone.

Calling All Performers!

Are you a local performer, dance group, or artist ready to take the stage? We’re looking for entertainment acts that reflect the heart and spirit of Southlake. This is your chance to share your talents with the community and be part of something special.

Sign up now on the Celebrate Southlake webpage.

Host a Booth — Be Part of the Celebration

We’re also inviting local businesses, community groups, non-profits, and organizations to host activity booths! From hands-on crafts to interactive displays and fun giveaways, booths are a great way to engage with residents and be part of Southlake’s story.

Find more information on hosting a booth and sign up at the Celebrate Southlake webpage.

Celebrate Southlake is more than just an event — it’s a joyful tribute to the people, stories, and spirit that make this city extraordinary. Come out and help us celebrate another incredible year together!