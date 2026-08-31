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City
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Aug 31, 2026

Celebrate Southlake: North Texas’ Biggest Birthday Block Party

Mayor Shawn McCaskill previews Celebrate Southlake, a community celebration marking 70 years of Southlake.

Southlake is turning 70, and the community is invited to celebrate in a big way! On this week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill previews what’s in store for North Texas’ biggest birthday block party of the year.

Festival & Events Coordinator Lauren Kimberly joins SLK City Spotlight to highlight the exciting activities planned for Celebrate Southlake. From live music and great food to family-friendly activities, yard games, and a showcase of City vehicles and equipment, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Join the celebration on Saturday, September 12, from 4-9 p.m. at Southlake Town Square for an evening of community, fun, and 70 years of Southlake. Be sure to stick around until the very end for a spectacular light show and fireworks finale beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this special opportunity to celebrate Southlake’s past, present, and future with friends, family, and neighbors!

For more information about Celebrate Southlake, visit www.CelebrateSouthlake.com.

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