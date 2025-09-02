A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Councilmember Chuck Taggart and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley smiling outdoors on a sunny day—one wearing a black polo shirt and the other a blue blouse. Green trees and parked cars are in the background. The words "City SLK Spotlight" appear in the corner.
Sep 2, 2025

Celebrate Southlake: The City’s Birthday Block Party

Join Us for Music, Food, and Fun in Town Square

Get ready, Southlake — it’s time to party! This week’s SLK City Spotlight is all about Celebrate Southlake, our annual birthday block party. Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley and Councilmember Chuck Taggart are inviting you to join the celebration as we mark Southlake’s 69th birthday with live music, a free hip-hop dance class, jumbo yard games, crafts, a photo booth, and so much more. Local businesses and organizations will be there too, bringing fun activities for the whole family.

Of course, no block party is complete without great food. Come hungry and enjoy barbecue, tacos, empanadas, fried chicken, boba tea, snow cones, and plenty of sweet treats. It’s all happening on Saturday, September 6, from 2–7 p.m. in Southlake Town Square. Grab your friends, bring the family, and let’s celebrate Southlake together. Catch this week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight to see all the details and get excited for the party!

Banner for "Celebrate Southlake" featuring two women in cowboy hats dancing, with event details: "Southlake’s Birthday Bash! September 6 • 2–7PM, Southlake Town Square," on a green background.