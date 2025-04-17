Celebrate the Cliburn with a Special Performance by Pianist Fei-Fei at Legends Hall 

SOUTHLAKE, Texas – Music lovers are invited to a special live performance on Monday, May 5, at 6:00 p.m. at Legends Hall at The Marq, 285 Shady Oaks Drive, featuring renowned pianist Fei-Fei, a 2013 Cliburn Competition laureate.

As part of the “Countdown to the Cliburn” series, this concert invites audiences to experience the artistry and energy of classical music in a local, live performance. Hosted in partnership with Southlake Public Library and Apex Arts League, the event celebrates the upcoming Seventeenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, which runs from May 21 to June 8 in Fort Worth.

Fei-Fei has earned acclaim for her poetic style, technical brilliance, and charismatic stage presence. Since her Cliburn debut, she has performed across North America, Europe, and Asia, appearing with esteemed orchestras such as the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, the Pacific Symphony, and the Hong Kong Philharmonic. She is also a founding member of the Aletheia Piano Trio and continues to build a dynamic career as both a soloist and chamber musician.

This concert is made possible through the support of Apex Arts League, a local nonprofit dedicated to bringing high-quality arts programming to the Northeast Tarrant County area. Their mission to connect the community with exceptional cultural experiences shines through in events like this one.

Admission is free, but registration is encouraged to reserve your spot.

Register here to secure your seat and be part of this extraordinary evening of music.