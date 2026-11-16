The holiday season is almost here, and Southlake is getting ready to celebrate! In this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill and special guest Mrs. Claus preview Home for the Holidays – Christmastime in Southlake.

The annual celebration returns Saturday, November 21, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Southlake Town Square, featuring festive activities for the whole family. Highlights include the annual tree lighting at 6 p.m., followed by a spectacular fireworks show. Guests can also stop by for a special tree giveaway as part of Southlake’s 2,026 Trees in 2026 initiative.

Keep the holiday spirit going with Southlake’s Holiday of Lights at McPherson Park, and visit SouthlakeHomeForTheHolidays.com for event details and planning information.

