Looking for a special way to celebrate the holidays with family and friends? The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is returning to Southlake for Sounds of the Season, a holiday concert presented in partnership with the Apex Arts League.

Join the festivities on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. at White’s Chapel Methodist Church for an evening of live orchestral music celebrating the sounds and traditions of the holiday season.

A favorite holiday tradition in Southlake, Sounds of the Season brings the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s musical talents to the community for one night only. The concert offers an opportunity to enjoy festive music, celebrate the season, and make memories with loved ones without traveling far from home.

Whether you’re continuing a family tradition or looking for something new to add to your holiday plans, this performance is a chance to experience the joy of live music right here in Southlake.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2026

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2026 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: White’s Chapel Methodist Church, 185 S. White Chapel Blvd., Southlake, TX 76092

White’s Chapel Methodist Church, 185 S. White Chapel Blvd., Southlake, TX 76092 Tickets: $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and Apex Arts League members, and $10 for children

Make Sounds of the Season part of your holiday celebrations! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ApexArtsLeague.com or contact the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Box Office at 817-665-6000.