Celebrate the Holidays with The Nutcracker in Just One Hour!

Looking for a fun way to kick off the holiday season with your family? The Apex Arts League and Avant Chamber Ballet are bringing a holiday classic to Southlake with Nutcracker: Short and Suite on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 5:30 p.m. at White’s Chapel Methodist Church.

This annual performance brings the magic of The Nutcracker to life in about an hour, making it an option for families looking to enjoy a holiday tradition without committing to a full-length production.

Audiences can enjoy Tchaikovsky’s beloved holiday music performed live alongside the artistry of Avant Chamber Ballet. From the familiar melodies to the festive atmosphere, the performance offers an opportunity to experience a holiday favorite together.

And with tickets starting at just $10, families can enjoy an evening of live entertainment as they wrap up Thanksgiving weekend and welcome the holiday season.

Whether The Nutcracker is already part of your family’s holiday traditions or you’re experiencing it for the first time, Nutcracker: Short and Suite offers a way to celebrate the season right here in Southlake.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: White’s Chapel Methodist Church, 185 S. White Chapel Blvd., Southlake, TX 76092

Duration: Approximately one hour

Tickets: Starting at $10



Make plans to enjoy this holiday performance with family and friends! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ApexArtsLeague.com