Celebrate the Season at Home for the Holidays – Christmastime in Southlake!

Lights have started to go up in Town Square and Southlake’s holiday season is right around the corner! Join us for Home for the Holidays – Christmastime in Southlake from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, in Southlake Town Square for an evening of festive fun for the whole family. Admission is free and all are welcome.



This annual holiday tradition centers around the lighting of the Christmas tree at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks show to add to the celebration. Before and after the tree lighting, guests can enjoy seasonal sounds from the Southlake Community Band and local school groups including Walnut Grove, Johnson and Rockenbaugh elementary schools, as well as youth and community groups like Artistry in Motion, the Dragon Youth Dazzlers and the Cantare Performance Choir. Performances will take place on the Rustin & Family Park stage and the Frank Edgar Cornish, IV Park stage.



Family-friendly holiday activities will be available all evening, including trackless train rides, holiday crafts, cookie decorating, letters to Santa, and a free 4×6 family photo with Santa. In the mood for a snow day? Grab a tube and race your friends and family down the three –lane snow hill. There will also be plenty of Holiday treats and beverages available for purchase. Be sure to grab a hot chocolate and get into the holiday spirit!



Before you head out, don’t forget to celebrate Southlake’s commitment to a greener community through the 2,026 Trees in 2026 initiative. Free saplings will be available while supplies last, giving residents the opportunity to take home a tree to plant and help create a greener Southlake for future generations.



The magic doesn’t end when the night does! Nov. 21 also marks the opening of the Holiday of Lights at McPherson Park, located behind the Hilton. This free, illuminated walking trail features radiant light tunnels and larger-than-life photo ops, from a giant polar bear to glowing gift boxes and reindeer! The display will be open nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. through January 3, 2027, so you can add it to your list of holiday plans this season if you don’t get a chance to visit during the event.



Home for the Holidays is presented by Amber Butcher, with additional support from our sponsors Big Bully Turf, Christmas Air and Plumbing, New Bath Today, Power Home Remodeling and Selph Marketing. Thank you to these businesses for helping make this community celebration possible!



Parking in Town Square is free, including both the East Garage (1451 Federal Way) and the West Garage (351 State Street).



Bring your family, invite your neighbors, and join us on Nov. 21 to kick off the holiday season, the Southlake way. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!



For more details, visit the Home for the Holidays webpage and view the full schedule of events.



