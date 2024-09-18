Celebrate the Season at the 2024 Fall Art Exhibit and Reception

Mark your calendar for Sunday, September 29, from 4:00-5:30 PM, and join the Southlake Arts Council and APEX Arts League for an afternoon of creativity and community at the Fall Art Exhibit and Reception. This year, we’re excited to showcase the captivating work of local artist Bethany Klein, whose pieces beautifully blend her love for animals, nature, and the surreal.

Bethany’s passion for art has been a lifelong journey, beginning in her childhood. Over the years, her artistic style has evolved from realism to more dreamlike surrealism, allowing her to tap into the imaginative wonder she remembers from her youth. Her work invites viewers to experience the natural world through a lens of creativity and whimsy.

This event is the perfect opportunity to meet Bethany in person, explore her latest creations, and immerse yourself in the enchanting world she portrays. Whether you’re a seasoned art lover or simply looking for an inspiring way to spend a Sunday afternoon, this reception is one you won’t want to miss. Plus, light refreshments will be provided to enhance your experience.

Bethany’s work will be displayed in the Town Hall Lobby from September 20th until November 1st.

Come celebrate the beauty of the season and the talent of an extraordinary local artist—see you there!