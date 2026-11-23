As Southlake celebrates its 70th anniversary, the community is also recognizing 30 years of impact from the Carroll Education Foundation (CEF). For three decades, the Foundation has brought people together to recognize educators, support classroom innovation, and celebrate teachers who make a lasting difference in students’ lives.

In this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill and CEF Board Chair Dr. Meghan York reflect on the Foundation’s legacy and its contributions to the Carroll ISD community. The episode also features Carroll ISD 2026 Elementary Teacher of the Year Luann Moffett, who shares her firsthand perspective on the Foundation’s impact. Watch the latest SLK City Spotlight to learn more about the partnerships and people helping support education in Southlake.