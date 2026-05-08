Celebrating 70 Years of Excellence

This year marks a major milestone for the City of Southlake—70 years of service. As we celebrate this anniversary, we’re proud to recognize the incredible employees who continue the tradition of excellence that has shaped Southlake for seven decades.
These team members embody the dedication, professionalism, and heart that make Southlake such a special place to live, work, and visit.
Join us in celebrating the 2026 Employee Performance Award recipients—individuals who not only uphold our legacy, but help write the next chapter.
Director Awards
The Director’s Award recognizes outstanding employees from our City Departments who exemplify leadership, initiative, and a commitment to supporting their team. These individuals play a vital role in driving success and ensuring our tradition of excellence continues strong.
- Administration – Erika McClure, HR Business Partner
- Community Services – Dave Kielich, Parks Supervisor
- Finance and IT – James Tuttle, Financial CIP Program Manager
- Fire Department – Chase Sanderson, Fire Driver/Engineer
- Planning & Development – Cyndi Cheng, Planner
- Police Department – Elliott Sundby, Police Officer
- Public Works – Julio Reyna, Public Works Supervisor
Values Awards
Southlake’s core values—Integrity, Innovation, Accountability, Commitment to Excellence, and Teamwork—continue to shape the way we serve our community. The Values Awards honor employees who bring these principles to life each day.
- Integrity – Jerome Aldridge, Heavy Equipment Operator, Public Works
- Integrity – Nikolas Ramirez, Public Works Technician, Public Works
- Innovation – Conner Cappel, Support Services Technician, IT
- Innovation – Anthony Dudley, System Administrator, IT
- Accountability – Rebecca Conkle, Library Circulation Coordinator, Library
- Commitment to Excellence – JP Adams, Firefighter/Paramedic, Fire Department
- Teamwork – Tammie Garcia, Hospitality & Sales Assistant, Community Services
- Teamwork – Crystal Maddalena, Hospitality & Sales Manager, Community Services
- Teamwork – Robert Sexton, Building Operations Supervisor, Community Services
Spirit of Southlake
The Spirit of Southlake Award recognizes employees who exemplify all core values and serve as role models across the organization and in the community. Their leadership, positivity, and dedication reflect the very best of Southlake—past, present, and future.
- Spirit of Southlake – Kim Smith, School Resource Officer, Police Department
Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service Award
Named in memory of a beloved City employee, the Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service Award honors individuals who consistently deliver exceptional service. These employees go above and beyond to ensure every interaction reflects care, respect, and a commitment to making Southlake a welcoming community for all.
- Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service – Deep Rajani, Senior Application Developer, Finance & IT
- Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service – Hayde Miranda, Guest Services Supervisor, Community Services
A Legacy Worth Celebrating
For 70 years, Southlake has been built on a foundation of service, excellence, and community. That legacy lives on through our people. To this year’s award recipients—and to every member of Team Southlake—thank you for being part of what makes this organization so special. Seven decades. One incredible team. And a future that’s just getting started.