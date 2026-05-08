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Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
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Green and beige graphic featuring "City of Southlake Est. 1956" and "Employee Appreciation 2026" with a cartoon character holding a "70" sign, marking the city's 70th anniversary and employee appreciation event.
City
|
May 8, 2026

Celebrating 70 Years of Excellence

Honoring Southlake’s 2026 Employee Appreciation Winners

This year marks a major milestone for the City of Southlake—70 years of service. As we celebrate this anniversary, we’re proud to recognize the incredible employees who continue the tradition of excellence that has shaped Southlake for seven decades.

These team members embody the dedication, professionalism, and heart that make Southlake such a special place to live, work, and visit.

Join us in celebrating the 2026 Employee Performance Award recipients—individuals who not only uphold our legacy, but help write the next chapter.

Director Awards
The Director’s Award recognizes outstanding employees from our City Departments who exemplify leadership, initiative, and a commitment to supporting their team. These individuals play a vital role in driving success and ensuring our tradition of excellence continues strong.

  • Administration – Erika McClure, HR Business Partner
  • Community Services – Dave Kielich, Parks Supervisor
  • Finance and IT – James Tuttle, Financial CIP Program Manager
  • Fire Department – Chase Sanderson, Fire Driver/Engineer
  • Planning & Development – Cyndi Cheng, Planner
  • Police Department – Elliott Sundby, Police Officer
  • Public Works – Julio Reyna, Public Works Supervisor
A grid of seven portraits featuring Swinlake Parks and Recreation staff members, each smiling, with their names and job titles displayed on beige nameplates at the bottom of their photos.

Values Awards
Southlake’s core values—Integrity, Innovation, Accountability, Commitment to Excellence, and Teamwork—continue to shape the way we serve our community. The Values Awards honor employees who bring these principles to life each day.

  • Integrity – Jerome Aldridge, Heavy Equipment Operator, Public Works
  • Integrity – Nikolas Ramirez, Public Works Technician, Public Works
  • Innovation – Conner Cappel, Support Services Technician, IT
  • Innovation – Anthony Dudley, System Administrator, IT
  • Accountability – Rebecca Conkle, Library Circulation Coordinator, Library
  • Commitment to Excellence – JP Adams, Firefighter/Paramedic, Fire Department
  • Teamwork – Tammie Garcia, Hospitality & Sales Assistant, Community Services
  • Teamwork – Crystal Maddalena, Hospitality & Sales Manager, Community Services
  • Teamwork – Robert Sexton, Building Operations Supervisor, Community Services
A collage of ten portrait photos of diverse individuals, each smiling and wearing different attire. Each portrait includes a name tag at the bottom with "Significant Sigma Winner" written on it. All are posed indoors or outdoors.

Spirit of Southlake
The Spirit of Southlake Award recognizes employees who exemplify all core values and serve as role models across the organization and in the community. Their leadership, positivity, and dedication reflect the very best of Southlake—past, present, and future.

  • Spirit of Southlake – Kim Smith, School Resource Officer, Police Department
A smiling female police officer in uniform stands indoors near a wooden cabinet. A badge on her uniform reads "Police." Text on the image says, "City of Southlake, Est. 1956. Kim Smith, Spirit of Southlake Award Winner.

Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service Award
Named in memory of a beloved City employee, the Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service Award honors individuals who consistently deliver exceptional service. These employees go above and beyond to ensure every interaction reflects care, respect, and a commitment to making Southlake a welcoming community for all.

  • Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service – Deep Rajani, Senior Application Developer, Finance & IT
  • Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service – Hayde Miranda, Guest Services Supervisor, Community Services
Two portraits of customer service award winners: on the left, a man in a red plaid shirt; on the right, a woman in a gray sweater. Both stand outside with trees in the background, with award banners below their images.

A Legacy Worth Celebrating
For 70 years, Southlake has been built on a foundation of service, excellence, and community. That legacy lives on through our people. To this year’s award recipients—and to every member of Team Southlake—thank you for being part of what makes this organization so special. Seven decades. One incredible team. And a future that’s just getting started.

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