Celebrating 70 Years of Excellence

This year marks a major milestone for the City of Southlake—70 years of service. As we celebrate this anniversary, we’re proud to recognize the incredible employees who continue the tradition of excellence that has shaped Southlake for seven decades.

These team members embody the dedication, professionalism, and heart that make Southlake such a special place to live, work, and visit.

Join us in celebrating the 2026 Employee Performance Award recipients—individuals who not only uphold our legacy, but help write the next chapter.

Director Awards

The Director’s Award recognizes outstanding employees from our City Departments who exemplify leadership, initiative, and a commitment to supporting their team. These individuals play a vital role in driving success and ensuring our tradition of excellence continues strong.

Administration – Erika McClure, HR Business Partner

Community Services – Dave Kielich, Parks Supervisor

Finance and IT – James Tuttle, Financial CIP Program Manager

Fire Department – Chase Sanderson, Fire Driver/Engineer

Planning & Development – Cyndi Cheng, Planner

Police Department – Elliott Sundby, Police Officer

Public Works – Julio Reyna, Public Works Supervisor

Values Awards

Southlake’s core values—Integrity, Innovation, Accountability, Commitment to Excellence, and Teamwork—continue to shape the way we serve our community. The Values Awards honor employees who bring these principles to life each day.

Integrity – Jerome Aldridge, Heavy Equipment Operator, Public Works

Integrity – Nikolas Ramirez, Public Works Technician, Public Works

Innovation – Conner Cappel, Support Services Technician, IT

Innovation – Anthony Dudley, System Administrator, IT

Accountability – Rebecca Conkle, Library Circulation Coordinator, Library

Commitment to Excellence – JP Adams, Firefighter/Paramedic, Fire Department

Teamwork – Tammie Garcia, Hospitality & Sales Assistant, Community Services

Teamwork – Crystal Maddalena, Hospitality & Sales Manager, Community Services

Teamwork – Robert Sexton, Building Operations Supervisor, Community Services

Spirit of Southlake

The Spirit of Southlake Award recognizes employees who exemplify all core values and serve as role models across the organization and in the community. Their leadership, positivity, and dedication reflect the very best of Southlake—past, present, and future.

Spirit of Southlake – Kim Smith, School Resource Officer, Police Department

Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service Award

Named in memory of a beloved City employee, the Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service Award honors individuals who consistently deliver exceptional service. These employees go above and beyond to ensure every interaction reflects care, respect, and a commitment to making Southlake a welcoming community for all.

Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service – Deep Rajani, Senior Application Developer, Finance & IT

Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service – Hayde Miranda, Guest Services Supervisor, Community Services

A Legacy Worth Celebrating

For 70 years, Southlake has been built on a foundation of service, excellence, and community. That legacy lives on through our people. To this year’s award recipients—and to every member of Team Southlake—thank you for being part of what makes this organization so special. Seven decades. One incredible team. And a future that’s just getting started.