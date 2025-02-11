Celebrating Black History Month 2025: “African Americans and Labor” 

African American Subjects on United States Postage Stamps This exhibit of Black Heritage stamps was created by one of the library's skilled staff members, and includes replicas of US Postage Stamps honoring African Americans. The first U.S. stamp to honor an African American was the ten-cent Booker T. Washington stamp, issued in 1940. This stamp depicted the educator best known for his leadership of the Tuskegee Institute. The first stamp in the new Black Heritage Series features Harriet Tubman. Born a slave, Tubman helped more than 300 slaves escape to freedom along the fabled ‘Underground Railroad.’ She was also the first African American woman to appear on a U.S. stamp. In 1978, the Postal Service initiated the Black Heritage stamp series to recognize the achievements of individual African Americans. Today, close to 50 years later, the Black Heritage series is the USPS the longest-running U.S. stamp series. The inspiration behind the displays comes from the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH). Each year, ASALH creates themes to highlight different aspects of Black history and culture. This year's theme, “African Americans and Labor,” focuses on the profound impact of African American labor. By showcasing the Black Heritage stamps, the exhibit not only honors the individuals depicted but also aligns with ASALH's theme by recognizing the significant contributions of African Americans in various fields of labor throughout history. This connection underscores the importance of acknowledging and celebrating the diverse roles and achievements of Black Americans in shaping the nation's labor landscape. Learn more about how subjects are selected for U.S. postage stamps. The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) is the founder of Black History Month. To learn more about this remarkable organization and its contributions, visit their website. Join the Southlake Public Library in celebrating Black History Month.