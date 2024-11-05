Celebrating Municipal Courts Week

As the City celebrates Municipal Courts Week, we take this special opportunity to recognize the outstanding efforts of Southlake’s Municipal Court team: Jodi Bolton, Municipal Court Manager; Camille Ross, Court Supervisor; Sara Villalobos, Court Clerk; Rachel Smith, Court Clerk; Bayley Cavazos, Court Clerk; Kimberly Almaguer, Court Clerk; Dana Kirkland, Teen Court Supervisor; and Colleen Anson, Teen Court Assistant. Serving as a key element of the judicial backbone of the City, this team manages court matters related to a range of fine-only Class C misdemeanor criminal offenses and city ordinance violations. These include traffic offenses, Alcohol Beverage Code violations, Health and Safety Code violations, Penal Code offenses, and other city ordinance violations. From the moment cases are filed to their final resolution and record retention, this team ensures that each step adheres to rigorous legal procedures, safeguarding the integrity of our judicial system while also remaining focused on serving all involved with care and service. As Kristin McGrail, Deputy Director of Finance Administration, notes, “The team excels in finding ways to illuminate the legal process for defendants without providing them with legal advice.” Their ability to guide individuals through the complexities of the legal system is critical to building trust and understanding within the community. In addition to their legal duties, the team stays informed on legislative changes and Attorney General opinions, offering accurate and informed guidance to all parties involved, thereby upholding the principles of justice with clarity and fairness. Their commitment extends beyond the courtroom. The team actively pursues initiatives to improve customer service, such as language proficiency training to assist non-English speakers, and they leverage digital tools to streamline case management and offer virtual court sessions. McGrail adds, “Our clerks are creative, dedicated, and technically savvy!” This creativity and technical expertise enhance operational efficiency, making the judicial process more customer-friendly, accessible, and transparent for all involved. At the heart of their success is a combination of professionalism and empathy. They navigate complex legal scenarios with compassion, ensuring that everyone they interact with—whether in person or digitally—feels heard, respected, and treated with dignity. As the City honors the Municipal Court team during this important week, it celebrates their pivotal role in fostering trust within our community. Their quiet dedication and exceptional contributions serve as a crucial foundation of Southlake’s legal integrity.