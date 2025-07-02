Celebrating Park and Recreation Month in Southlake

Each July, communities across the country come together to celebrate Park and Recreation Month, a national initiative led by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) to spotlight the vital role parks, recreation facilities, and professionals play in building healthy, connected communities.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the celebration, and the 2025 theme — “Build Together, Play Together” — reflects the powerful ways parks bring people together. In Southlake, that theme rings especially true.

From the scenic trails of Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve to the year-round programs at Champions Club, Southlake Parks and Recreation offers more than just places to play. It provides spaces where neighbors meet, friendships form, wellness thrives, and families grow — together.

The Power of Parks in Southlake



Southlake boasts over 1,100 acres of parkland, nine miles of trails, and 19 public parks that serve as the backdrop for daily wellness activities, youth sports, concerts, educational programming, and more. Beyond the physical spaces, Southlake’s recreation staff are constantly working behind the scenes — planning events, running camps, teaching swim lessons, maintaining parks and facilities, and ensuring everyone feels welcome.

How to Celebrate This Month

Whether you’re new to the area or a longtime resident, there are many ways to get involved and celebrate Park and Recreation Month in Southlake:

Explore a new park or trail with family and friends

Visit Champions Club for a day of engaging activities

Enjoy a family picnic at Bicentennial Park

Share your park memories on social media using the hashtag #BuildTogetherPlayTogether and tag @ExperienceSouthlake

For more exciting ideas, visit our website.

And don’t forget to show appreciation for the people who make it all possible. Park and Recreation Professionals Day takes place on Friday, July 18, a perfect time to thank the staff, volunteers, and seasonal workers who make Southlake’s parks and programs run smoothly all year long.

Touch-a-Truck Event on July 16

As part of the Park and Recreation Month celebration, families are invited to Touch-a-Truck taking place on Wednesday, July 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. at North Park.

This hands-on event gives kids the chance to climb inside and explore a variety of city vehicles, meet the operators who keep our city moving, and enjoy an exciting morning of outdoor discovery. From fire trucks and police cruisers to construction equipment and specialty vehicles, there’s something for every truck-loving kid (and grown-up!) to enjoy.

Building Toward the Future

Park and Recreation Month isn’t just about celebrating what’s already been built — it’s about looking ahead. Southlake continues to invest in its public spaces, sustainability efforts, accessibility features, and program offerings to ensure that everyone, of all ages and abilities, can thrive.

This July, we invite you to step outside, move your body, connect with your neighbors, and enjoy the incredible opportunities your local parks and recreation department provides.

Because when we build together and play together, we grow together.