Celebrating Summer Reading Sponsors 

The Summer Reading Program thrived thanks to the generosity of its sponsors. The Southlake Public Library is incredibly grateful to our sponsors who made our 2024 Summer Reading Program a resounding success. Sponsors are truly the backbone of our program, bringing joy and inspiration to the kids of the Southlake Public Library. Thanks to the incredible donations of Frost Bank and Peppa Pig, we were able to offer some of our most cherished prizes, including a Nintendo Switch and a snow cone machine. These fantastic prizes have become favorites among our participants. The Library Foundation of Southlake played a pivotal role this summer by sponsoring a visit from New York Times Best Selling author James Ponti. James delighted our young readers with an engaging writing workshop, guiding them through the process of creating their own stories. Additionally, the foundation hosted a two-week writing workshop camp, teaching the principles and guidelines for crafting fun and imaginative stories. The Friends of the Southlake Library are an indispensable part of our library community. They not only keep our book donations organized and ready for sale but also generously sponsor most of the Summer Reading prizes. Their generous donations make it possible for us to offer both small and large prizes. These prizes bring immense joy and excitement to the faces of our young participants, who absolutely love receiving them! Thank you to these wonderful sponsors for their contributions, which made our Summer Reading Program such a memorable experience for all the kids and parents who visited the Southlake Public Library. Their support has helped foster a love of reading and learning in the library community. To learn more about our sponsors and their contributions, visit the following links: Learn more about the Library Foundation of Southlake Learn more about the Friends of the Southlake Library Learn more about Frost Bank Learn more about Peppa Pig Theme Park