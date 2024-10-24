Championing Commerce: How Our Economic Development and Tourism Specialist is Helping to Grow Southlake 

For over two and a half years, Dylan Duque has been a vital part of the City of Southlake, bringing energy, dedication, and a passion for community engagement to the Economic Development and Tourism (EDT) Team. Initially serving as the Festivals and Events Coordinator, and now as the Economic Development and Tourism Specialist, he has worn many hats in the department – each of them focusing on making Southlake a place you love to live. "A typical day for me could involve working on social media or website content for Visit Southlake and Select Southlake, attending ribbon cuttings hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, and collaborating with local businesses," Dylan said. “Every day is different, and I’m always learning new things.” But Dylan isn’t just focused on the logistics of economic development; he’s driven by the opportunity to connect with people to contribute to the success of Southlake in meaningful ways. For him, every day brings a new challenge and a new opportunity to help someone in the community. “I’m passionate about having a positive impact on people’s lives—whether it’s being part of an event or meeting new business owners and residents. I want the person standing in front of me to know that I’m here to help,” he says. His dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed. Earlier this year, Dylan was honored with the Employee Appreciation Director’s Award for Administration, recognizing his outstanding contributions. This well-deserved award is just one marker of success for an eventful year. In 2024 alone, Dylan and the EDT team have worked on a range of exciting projects, including the Solar Eclipse event, the Open Rewards program to support local businesses during slower sales periods, and a revamped New Biz List that highlights incoming businesses to Southlake. As Southlake continues to grow, Dylan’s commitment to community engagement and economic development will undoubtedly continue to leave a lasting mark. His hard work, enthusiasm, and dedication to making Southlake a great place for both residents and visitors have made him an invaluable asset to the City. You can view Dylan’s full 2024 Employee Appreciation Director’s Award in Administration below: