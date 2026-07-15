Champions Club Continues Tradition of Growing Leaders from Within

Hayde Miranda Promoted to Sales Specialist

Hayde Miranda joined Champions Club in March 2023 and has made a lasting impact through multiple roles within the organization. She first served as Rentals Coordinator, where she played a key role in redesigning and relaunching Champions Club’s birthday party program, helping create the popular party packages that families enjoy today.

Her success in that role led to a promotion to Guest Services Supervisor in the fall of 2023. During her time as supervisor, Hayde established herself as a leader dedicated to delivering the warm, welcoming, world-class customer experience Champions Club is known for. She built meaningful relationships with members, coached and developed staff, and fostered a culture centered on hospitality and service excellence.

Hayde’s leadership helped strengthen the Guest Services team while creating an environment where both members and employees felt valued and supported. Her commitment to employee development also played an important role in preparing future leaders, including mentoring and supporting Melanie Starkey’s growth into a supervisory role.

In her new position as Sales Specialist, Hayde will focus on membership sales, retention initiatives, and member engagement strategies that support Champions Club’s continued success.

“Hayde has an incredible ability to connect with people and create positive experiences,” said Amy Bennett, Champions Club Manager. “Her passion for service, dedication to our members, and commitment to developing others have left a lasting impact on our team. We are excited to see her thrive in this new role.”

Melanie Starkey Promoted to Guest Services Supervisor

As Hayde transitions into her new role, Champions Club is excited to announce Melanie Starkey as the facility’s next Guest Services Supervisor.

Melanie also joined Champions Club in March 2023, beginning her career as a Guest Services Coordinator. Over the past three years, she has grown into one of the team’s most trusted and dependable leaders.

Many Champions Club members know Melanie as one of the facility’s friendly and approachable Managers on Duty. She has become the go-to resource for training new front desk staff, supporting Child Watch operations, and helping deliver member appreciation programs such as Member Mondays and Fuel Fridays. Her positive attitude, willingness to help, and commitment to providing exceptional experiences have made her a favorite among both members and coworkers.

Throughout her time at Champions Club, Melanie has continually expanded her leadership skills, embraced new challenges, and demonstrated a genuine passion for serving others. Her growth, maturity, and team-first mentality have positioned her well for this next step in her career.

“Melanie has worked incredibly hard to develop her leadership abilities and earn the trust of both our members and staff,” Bennett said. “She consistently goes above and beyond to support the team, and we are thrilled to continue investing in her growth as a leader.”

Together, these promotions highlight the strength of Champions Club’s internal talent development efforts and demonstrate how investing in employees creates opportunities for growth, leadership, and long-term success. The Community Services Department is excited to see both Hayde and Melanie continue making a positive impact on Champions Club members and the Southlake community.