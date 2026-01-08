A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
A modern brick building with large windows and "Children's Club" written above the entrance, illuminated by warm outdoor lights at dusk. A black metal fence and landscaped greenery are visible in front.
The Marq
|
Jan 8, 2026

Champions Club Invites the Community to an Open House on January 17

Discover why so many Southlake families call Champions Club their fitness home.

Curious about Champions Club and what makes it a fitness home for so many Southlake families? Now is the perfect time to find out. Champions Club at The Marq Southlake will host a free Open House on Saturday, January 17. The facility will be open to the public all day with no membership required, welcoming the community to explore amenities, meet the team, and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon for all ages.

Throughout the day, guests are welcome to work out, explore the facility, and enjoy full access to Champions Club, no membership required. It’s a great opportunity for individuals and families to experience the space at their own pace and see how Champions Club fits into their wellness routine.

Guests are also invited to take a guided tour of the state-of-the-art facility and receive a free IceShaker cup while supplies last. Those who choose to join Champions Club that day will also take home a complimentary gym bag to kickstart their fitness journey.

A young child in a light dress walks barefoot and smiling through an inflatable play structure with red and gray sections.

From 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, the Open House comes to life with family-friendly activities and interactive experiences, including an agility course, wellness vendors, giveaways, and more, making it an engaging experience for both kids and adults.

Whether you’re exploring fitness options for yourself, your family, or simply want to see what Champions Club has to offer, the Open House is an easy and enjoyable way to get acquainted.

Community members are encouraged to bring the whole crew and experience why Champions Club continues to be a hub for fitness, wellness, and connection in Southlake.

For more information, visit ExperienceChampionsClub.com.

Champions Club Open House announcement with date and time: January 17, 11 AM to 1 PM. On the right, there is a photo of the Champions Club building entrance on a sunny day.