Champions Club Invites the Community to an Open House on January 17

Curious about Champions Club and what makes it a fitness home for so many Southlake families? Now is the perfect time to find out. Champions Club at The Marq Southlake will host a free Open House on Saturday, January 17. The facility will be open to the public all day with no membership required, welcoming the community to explore amenities, meet the team, and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon for all ages.

Throughout the day, guests are welcome to work out, explore the facility, and enjoy full access to Champions Club, no membership required. It’s a great opportunity for individuals and families to experience the space at their own pace and see how Champions Club fits into their wellness routine.

Guests are also invited to take a guided tour of the state-of-the-art facility and receive a free IceShaker cup while supplies last. Those who choose to join Champions Club that day will also take home a complimentary gym bag to kickstart their fitness journey.

From 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, the Open House comes to life with family-friendly activities and interactive experiences, including an agility course, wellness vendors, giveaways, and more, making it an engaging experience for both kids and adults.

Whether you’re exploring fitness options for yourself, your family, or simply want to see what Champions Club has to offer, the Open House is an easy and enjoyable way to get acquainted.

Community members are encouraged to bring the whole crew and experience why Champions Club continues to be a hub for fitness, wellness, and connection in Southlake.

For more information, visit ExperienceChampionsClub.com.