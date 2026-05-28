Champions Club Launches New Private Rental Opportunities for Members and Guests

Champions Club is expanding opportunities for the community to gather and celebrate with the launch of new private rental experiences designed for both members and non-members.

Guests can now reserve the entire facility or select specific areas customized to fit their event needs, creating flexible options for birthdays, corporate events, family reunions, team celebrations, and community gatherings. The new rental opportunities showcase Champions Club’s commitment to providing memorable experiences and high-quality recreational amenities for residents and visitors alike.

Among the featured offerings is the new Sports Bash package, an active and engaging experience that gives groups access to Champions Club’s athletic spaces, including basketball courts, indoor turf, and outdoor turf fields. The package creates the perfect setting for friendly competition, team-building activities, and recreational fun for guests of all ages.

For guests looking to cool off and celebrate poolside, the new Pool Bash package provides exclusive access to Champions Club’s aquatics amenities. Groups can enjoy the indoor pool, the outdoor terrace, and the interactive splash pad area, making it an ideal option for summer celebrations and special events.

Private rental opportunities were designed with flexibility in mind to accommodate a variety of schedules and event types. Rental periods can begin during the final hour of regular facility operations and continue until midnight, while select packages also offer after-hours access for a more private and personalized experience.

Champions Club staff are dedicated to ensuring each event runs smoothly while creating a welcoming environment where guests can connect, celebrate, and build lasting memories together.

For more information about private rentals and event packages, please visit our website.