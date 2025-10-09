A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
A child in a red outfit runs on a green field toward a row of black exercise pads and green cones, participating in an outdoor sports or agility activity. Trees and a brick wall are in the background.
Oct 9, 2025

Champions Club Launches Youth Athletic Development Academy

Champions Club is taking youth fitness to the next level with the launch of the Youth Athletic Development Academy.

YADA’s mission is simple: Build Better Athletes and Healthier Youth. The six-week program, led by Coach Mendell Davis, begins October 27 and runs through December 10, meeting on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:00 PM in the Champions Club Field House. (There will be no class the week of Thanksgiving.)

This program is specifically designed for kids ages 8–12 and focuses on teaching movement skills that lay the foundation for long-term athletic development. Through fun, age-appropriate exercises, participants will learn to move efficiently, improve coordination, and enhance their physical literacy — all while having a great time with their peers.

Coach Davis brings professional strength and conditioning expertise to every session, helping kids develop their Speed, Strength, Stamina, Skills, and Suppleness (S5), as well as their Agility, Balance, and Coordination (the ABCs). Whether your child is new to sports or already a young athlete, YADA offers the perfect blend of structured training and playful energy.

“YADA isn’t just about competition,” said Coach Davis. “It’s about helping kids understand how their bodies move, giving them the tools to stay active, and building the confidence that carries over into every part of their lives.”

A Champions Club membership is not required to participate. The program costs $185 for Champions Club members and $230 for non-members. Parents interested in giving their kids a strong start on their fitness journey can register online through the Experience Southlake website.

A smiling man in a bright orange polo shirt points to his right while standing on a sports field with green grass and a fenced background.

Meet Coach Davis

NSCA Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist, CSCS*D

With nearly 20 years of experience in the fitness industry, Coach Mendell Davis specializes in helping athletes reach their peak performance through personalized strength and conditioning programs. His energetic approach motivates clients to push past mental and physical barriers, fostering a growth mindset. Coach also brings a unique perspective from an educational background as a computer engineer, allowing him to apply problem-solving skills to fitness programming.

