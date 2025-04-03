Champions Club’s Member Appreciation Week: A Celebration You Won’t Want to Miss!

From April 6-12, 2025, we’re rolling out a week full of exciting activities, special surprises, and a grand Member Appreciation Bash to show our appreciation for YOU! We’ve got something for everyone to thank you for making Champions Club your recreation and fitness home. Whether you’re up for friendly competitions, creative fun, or just a great time with your family! There are many ways to get into the celebration and make the most of your week. Download Our New App! Stay connected like never before with the Experience Southlake App! Use it to access membership cards, register for programs, make party reservations, and receive important updates. Plus, we’ll be pushing out exclusive surprises through the app all week! Download now so you don’t miss out. Member Appreciation Week Passport Challenge Embark on an exciting new member challenge around Champions Club! Pick up your MAW Passport at the Front Desk. It contains nine challenge squares—each linked to a different area of the Club.

Complete as many challenges as possible to earn stamps from staff members

Each stamp earns you 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three amazing prizes! Collect as many as you can to increase your chances.

Submit your raffle tickets for a chance to win amazing prizes! Prizes Include Beats Headphones, MassageLuXe Swedish Massage Gift Certificate, and a Beats Pill Speaker! Don’t miss your chance at any of these exciting prizes! Daily Appreciation Activities Every day of the week will be chock-full of awesome Member Appreciation events such as pop-up “Appreciation Stations” featuring your favorite snacks, dedicated fitness classes, special guest appearances, and specialized Child Watch activities! Visit our Member Appreciation Week website for more information. Member Bash – Saturday, April 12! All activities lead up to the annual Champions Club Member Bash from 11:00 AM- 2:00 PM. The day will include kids' activity booths, inflatables and yard games, food trucks, free hot dogs, drinks, snacks, giveaways, and more! Join the Fun & Celebrate with Us! We can’t wait to celebrate with you during Member Appreciation Week! Not a Champions Club member yet? Join anytime during the week to get access to all our Member Appreciation Week activities and receive a free Champions Club Ice Shaker bottle and tote bag! Check out our website for a detailed list of activities.