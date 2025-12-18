A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
A woman with long dark hair and a light brown blouse smiles while leaning against a red brick wall outdoors, with greenery and a black fence in the background.
Dec 18, 2025

Champions Club’s Vanessa Sanchez Honored with TRAPS North Region Horizons Award

Champions Club’s own Vanessa Sanchez, Membership Services Coordinator, was recognized with the Texas Recreation and Parks Society (TRAPS) North Region Horizons Award for cities under 70,000 population.

The award honors emerging professionals who have made exemplary contributions to their departments, communities, and the parks and recreation profession.


Nominated by her supervisor, Amy Bennett, Vanessa received the surprise recognition during the TRAPS North Region Conference held on Monday, November 03, in Denton, Texas.


Since joining the City of Southlake, Vanessa has elevated the Champions Club experience through innovative outreach, personalized service, and creative member programming. Under her leadership, Champions Club participated in more community events in FY 2025 than in all previous years combined. Her enthusiasm, creativity, and genuine care for members have strengthened Champions Club’s reputation as Southlake’s premier recreation and wellness destination.


A former choir teacher, Vanessa brings her creativity and energy into every interaction, fostering a culture of excellence and connection among both staff and members.


In addition to her award, Vanessa and Amy were selected to present a professional development session on member engagement and retention at this year’s Champions Club conference. Their presentation was praised for offering practical, data-driven insights and for illustrating the immense work that goes into making every member interaction a world-class experience.


Please join us in congratulating Vanessa Sanchez on this well-deserved recognition and for representing Southlake Parks and Recreation with passion, innovation, and professionalism!

Two women smiling and holding a small award together, standing in front of a step-and-repeat banner with the "North Region" logo. One wears a blue shirt and glasses, the other a brown outfit with a name badge.

