Chase Sanderson Steps Up When His Team Needs Him

Southlake’s firefighters all know that teamwork extends far beyond responding to emergencies. Strong teammates show up for the people around them and strive to be someone that others can rely on and trust, both during times of crisis and in the standard day-to-day moments of the job.



Fire Driver/Engineer Chase Sanderson has been honored with the City of Southlake’s 2026 Employee Performance Fire Department Director’s Award for his dedication to his teammates and his commitment to helping others succeed. For Chase, being a reliable teammate means stepping in when others need help, often before they even have to ask, simply because he wants to support those around him however he can.



“You have to be able to count on your teammates in this job, and I think it’s so important to give that same support back. If I can help someone out, I’m always going to try to do that,” Chase said.



Whether he is supporting a teammate during a difficult time or taking on additional responsibilities to help the department run smoothly, Chase is always ready to show up when it matters most. When a fellow firefighter’s family member was experiencing declining health, Chase volunteered to cover his teammate’s shift so his teammate could be with his family.



That same character and consideration also shows up in Chase’s professional work. When the Fire Department was facing a backlog of new paramedics who needed to complete the Field Training Officer program, Chase saw an opportunity to help the department. He voluntarily transferred shifts and returned to the ambulance to work as a Field Training Officer, helping the department get its newest paramedics up to speed and keep operations running smoothly.



The new paramedics who have had the opportunity to work closely with Chase speak highly of his ability to provide calm and clear instruction while maintaining high standards and encouraging others to perform at their best. His ability to offer guidance while holding everyone to the high standards of the Southlake Fire Department has made him a trusted mentor for those just starting out in the profession.



For many, Chase is a colleague they can always trust, not only for his experience and skills, but also largely for his character and devotion to supporting his teammates and the Fire Department in any way he can. He steps up without being asked, simply because helping others is just in his nature.





