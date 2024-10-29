Chief Casey Promotes/Awards Officers

Chief Casey promoted Sergeant Myles Jenkins to the rank of Captain. Captain Jenkins was pinned by his wife and children, and he will helm the Professional Standards division. Captain Jenkins has been at the Southlake Police Department for 11 years and previously worked in CID and patrol.

The Chief also promoted Corporal Emiliano Tejada to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Tejada was pinned by his son, and will lead a Corporal and patrol officers on the Nights 1 shift. Sergeant Tejada started his career at North Richland Hills PD in 2018 and came to Southlake in 2021.

In addition to the promotions, Chief Casey also awarded Officer of the Quarter awards to Detective Wood for a successful prostitution sting, Officer Grace for an traffic stop arrest involving guns, drugs, and warrants, and Officer Lisle for his life saving methods during a medical emergency.

Please join us in congratulating these officers for their achievements.