Chief Casey Promotes Jose Luna to Assistant Chief

Chief Casey’s opening remarks thanked the officers of the department for their “relentless dedication, professionalism and tireless efforts to serve and protect the community of Southlake.” She also thanked Chief Luna’s family stating “behind every successful officer, is a family who makes sacrifices and provides a strong support system, and they play an essential role in an officer’s overall success and well-being.” Chief Luna is a U.S. Army veteran, and has 20 years of progressively responsible law enforcement experience, promoting to the ranks of Corporal, Sergeant and Captain. He has served as Police Captain in a variety of operational roles in the department since 2015, and he has served as the Commander for North Tarrant Regional SWAT for the past 8 years. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration, he holds a Master Peace Officer Certification, and he is a recent graduate of the FBI National Academy, Session 291. “Your promotion is a direct reflection of your exceptional skills, dedication, and commitment to upholding our department’s values,” Chief Casey said. “I am confident that you will embrace your new role and responsibilities with integrity, and you will inspire and empower those around you to excel to new heights.”