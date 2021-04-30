City Council Confirms Judge Lindsay Kinzie

The Southlake City Council confirmed Judge Lindsay Marie Kinzie to serve as the associate judge of the Southlake Municipal Court of Records at the April 20 City Council meeting.

She received a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University and currently serves as the legal program director at The Gatehouse, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women.

Prior to her appointment, Kinzie served as assistant district attorney for the misdemeanor division for the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office and a criminal defense attorney of council for a private law firm in Fort Worth Texas.

“I come from a small town where your neighbors were your family and I am excited to get to know the fabric of Southlake. I love that Southlake is a community that believes in service to others and holds this belief as a central tenet to its culture,” Kinzie said.

Judge Kinzie will begin to serve on May 1.