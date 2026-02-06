City Council Reviews $36.7 Million Infrastructure Investment Plan

City Council reviewed the proposed Fiscal Year 2026 Capital Improvements Program at its February 3 work session, marking the formal debut of the City’s infrastructure investment plan before scheduled adoption later this month.

The proposed capital budget totals $36.7 million across 27 projects, with the majority funded through cash reserves rather than debt. Of the total investment, $17.1 million is cash-funded, reflecting the City’s longstanding pay-as-you-go approach to infrastructure spending.

Among the notable items in this year’s proposal is funding to acquire approximately 14.78 acres at 2400 N. Carroll Avenue, the former CISD Old Dragon Stadium property, for future park development. The acquisition would secure a strategically located site for future recreational use and expand the City’s park system.

Investment by Category

The proposed program directs funding across six areas:

Mobility – $15.6 million for roadway maintenance, intersection improvements, and sidewalk expansion

Water and Wastewater – $9.9 million for system reliability and infrastructure replacement, funded entirely with cash

Parks – $6.8 million for park reinvestment and expansion, including the Carroll Avenue property acquisition

Stormwater – $3.6 million for drainage improvements and flood risk reduction

Community Facilities – $500,000 for building and facility maintenance

Community Enhancements – $243,000 for public art, streetscapes, and accessibility improvements

Financial Approach

The Capital Improvements Program reflects disciplined financial stewardship, with the majority of projects funded entirely through cash. Debt is limited to two categories, mobility and stormwater, where it supports long-lived assets. Water and wastewater, parks, community facilities, and community enhancements are all cash-funded.

Of the $36.7 million capital budget, $17.1 million is funded with cash. Short repayment schedules on existing debt obligations mean the net increase to total outstanding debt would be just $5.2 million after prior debt is retired this year.

What Happens Next

The work session provided the Council with an opportunity to review priorities and confirm alignment with adopted priorities and policies before formal action. Adoption of the Capital Improvements Program is scheduled for February 17.

Adoption confirms overall direction and funding priorities. Individual projects advance through detailed design and require separate Council approval for expenditures exceeding $100,000.

To learn more about the proposed Fiscal Year 2026 Capital Improvements Program and view the full list of projects, visit the City’s Capital Improvements Program webpage.