City of Southlake Achieves Gold Standard in 2024 Fleet Recognition Award

If you drive around Southlake, you’re bound to see a vehicle with a City logo on the side. To uphold services like maintaining roads in the Public Works Department and keeping the community safe in Police cars and Fire trucks, it takes a fleet. But did you know each vehicle is meticulously analyzed to minimize its environmental impact?

This commitment to sustainability recently earned the City a Gold Standard in the 2024 Fleet Recognition Awards. This accolade recognizes the City's efforts to improve air quality, reduce petroleum use, and contribute to the goals of the Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities organization.

Through strategic upgrades in smart technology to minimize idle time, the adoption of alternative fuel options, and a focus on sustainable practices, the City is dedicated to continually advancing eco-friendly initiatives for its fleet.

“We’re very happy to win the gold award, improving on last year’s silver recognition,” Purchasing Manager Tim Slifka said. “This is an acknowledgement of the best practices the fleet team has implemented, and the benefits it brings to our community.”

Southlake has been a longstanding participant in the Fleet Recognition Program, earning silver tier recognition, a “shining star” distinction for “right-sizing” vehicles to ensure they are the most fuel-efficient for their intended purpose, and a 10-year participation plaque in 2023.

With a steadfast commitment to innovation and sustainability, Southlake continues to lead by example, ensuring that its fleet supports a healthier, more sustainable community for years to come.