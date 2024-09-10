City of Southlake Communications Teams Shine at the 3CMA Savvy Awards

The City of Southlake’s Office of Communications and Customer Experience (OCCE), Southlake DPS, and Community Services earned top honors at the 2024 3CMA Savvy Awards, held in Arlington, Texas. Recognized for their innovative communications efforts, the teams showcased creativity and dedication across a variety of categories, cementing their place among the best in local government communications. The Savvy Awards, presented by the City-County Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA), celebrate outstanding achievements in strategic communications, marketing, and public relations. The Savvy is the highest honor one can receive within a category, making these accolades a testament to the team’s hard work and impact on the Southlake community. Check out the list of award-winning social media efforts below. Savvy Winner This fun and engaging video highlighted the importance of citizen feedback, using a creative spin to encourage residents to participate in the City’s satisfaction survey. Silver Circle Winner A humorous take on public safety, this PSA offered an entertaining yet informative look at the duties of Southlake’s finest. Silver Circle Winner This clever social media post connected the excitement of the Texas Rangers' World Series run with pedestrian safety, earning engagement and praise from the community. Award of Excellence Winner This educational video combined roundabout navigation with humor, helping drivers master these increasingly popular intersections. Award of Excellence Winner A community-favorite, this event promoted healthy living while fostering friendly competition between neighboring cities. Want to tune in to the award-winning communication efforts from the City of Southlake? Follow us at the social media platforms below:
“If You Want It That Way” – Citizen Satisfaction Survey Video
“The Real Cops of Southlake”
“World Series Crosswalking”
“An Acronym for Roundabouts”
2024 Fit City Challenge - Bringing Cities Together
