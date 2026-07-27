City to Spray for Mosquitos After One Positive WNV Trap 

The positive West Nile virus trap is located in the 800 block of Shady Lane.

The city will spray within a half-mile radius of the trap location. Spraying will occur on Tuesday night, July 28th, and Wednesday night, July 29th, weather and wind permitting. The chemicals in the spray are specifically designed to target mosquitoes with a quick burn-off in sunlight to mitigate any pet health concerns.

Residents should continue taking protective measures to help reduce the mosquito population, including:

· Drain standing water in artificial containers; this is the primary source of mosquitoes

· Dress in long sleeves

· Wear insect repellent containing DEET

For more information about West Nile Virus, personal protective measures, or response actions, please visit CityofSouthlake.com.

If you have questions or concerns about mosquitoes in your neighborhood, please contact the City’s Emergency Management Department at (817) 748-8624 or email Emergency Manager Kennedy Meehan.